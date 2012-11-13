FRANKFURT Nov 13 Media conglomerate Bertelsmann
warned the economic crisis in southern Europe and
costs at its print business would weigh on 2012 earnings but did
not provide a new outlook for net profit.
Bertelsmann, which owns publishers Gruner + Jahr and Random
House as well as European TV broadcaster RTL Group,
previously said it saw growing net profit in 2012. It did not
repeat that outlook on Tuesday.
It said it still saw moderate revenue growth and high
operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the full
year.
Europe's largest media group said revenue rose 5.7 percent
to 11.4 billion euros ($14.5 billion) over the first nine months
of the year, while operating EBIT was up at 1.1 billion.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)