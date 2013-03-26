BERLIN, March 26 German media group Bertelsmann
said on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit for this
year could decline as slow economic growth in the euro zone and
an increase in investments weigh.
"Bertelsmann had a solid start to the new year," Bertelsmann
Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told reporters, but added that he
expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing
operations, excluding special items, to remain flat or decline
slightly from 2012's 1.74 billion euros ($2.24 billion).
The group reported a slight increase in 2012 net profit to
619 million euros from 612 million euros in the previous year.
Special items related to it southern European business and
the closure of daily newspaper Financial Times Deutschland
amounted to 405 million euros.
($1 = 0.7763 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)