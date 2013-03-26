BERLIN, March 26 German media group Bertelsmann said on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit for this year could decline as slow economic growth in the euro zone and an increase in investments weigh.

"Bertelsmann had a solid start to the new year," Bertelsmann Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told reporters, but added that he expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations, excluding special items, to remain flat or decline slightly from 2012's 1.74 billion euros ($2.24 billion).

The group reported a slight increase in 2012 net profit to 619 million euros from 612 million euros in the previous year.

Special items related to it southern European business and the closure of daily newspaper Financial Times Deutschland amounted to 405 million euros.

