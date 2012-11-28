Selloff in materials pull Australia shares down, NZ also fall
Feb 24A selloff in materials stocks knocked Australia's shares on Friday morning, with losses led by mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
LISBON Nov 28 Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo will launch $400 million in 3-year bonds exchangeable into common shares in Brazil's Banco Bradesco held by BES, which last month became the first Portuguese lender to return to the bond market since the country's bailout.
BES, Portugal's largest listed bank by market capitalisation, said in a statement it may increase the offer in the private placement to $450 million. BES owns approximately 25 million common shares in Bradesco, which trade at 30.6 Brazilian reais.
"The net proceeds of the offering will be used for the group's general funding requirements," the banks said. The bonds are expected to carry a semi-annual coupon in the range of 3 percent to 3.5 percent a year, it said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
Feb 24A selloff in materials stocks knocked Australia's shares on Friday morning, with losses led by mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
* By year-end, total capital adequacy ratio (car) was at 15.5 pct with common equity tier 1 (cet-1) ratio at 12.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northern Zambia early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.