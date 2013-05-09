LISBON May 9 Encouraged by Portugal's first 10-year bond issue since 2011, the country's second-largest listed bank, BES, hopes to return to the corporate debt market on a regular basis and is looking at a range of potential bond issues.

Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, chief executive of Banco Espirito Santo (BES), told Reuters a recent fall in Portuguese debt yields supported its plans.

"We have to be on the international market permanently, but it has to be done with a lot of consideration," he said. "Our financial department will decide when is the right moment to do it, but we are very active and sounding out the market a lot."

He said BES could issue more bonds that are exchangeable for shares in the bank's foreign assets, as it has already done with Brazilian bank Bradesco.

Last October, BES became the first Portuguese bank to return to the corporate debt market since the country's 2011 bailout by selling 750 million euros in unsecured bonds.

The issue was followed by a $400 million placement of Bradesco exchangeable bonds a month later and a new five-year bond in January worth 500 million euros.

BES has thus avoided drawing on a 12-billion euro refinancing line for banks from the country's 78-billion euro bailout.

However, the bank has yet to issue bonds with the regularity it did before the financial crisis.

Salgado said Portugal's bond issue on Tuesday was an "excellent demonstration of the country's international credibility" that already meets part of Lisbon's 2014 financing needs. The country is due to exit its bailout programme by mid-2014.

Still, Salgado said the austerity imposed by the government to meet bailout goals had "already surpassed the reasonable limits" and that the country needed to kick-start investment.

A prolonged recession has caused a rise in bad loan provisions at BES, which swung to a first-quarter loss from a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Portuguese government has announced plans to gradually but significantly reduce corporate taxes. Salgado urged progress on this in the second half of this year to help the country escape three years of recession in 2014. (Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)