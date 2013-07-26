BRIEF-Capitec Bank Holdings sees FY HEPS 3,233 cents-3,317 cents/shr
* for year ended 28 february 2017, expects headline earnings per share will be between 3233 cents and 3317 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LISBON, July 26 Portugal's second-largest listed bank, BES, is analysing possible acquisition of Generali SpA's Swiss private bank, BSI, which looks "potentially attractive", BES CEO Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado said on Friday.
"We've been invited to look at the BSI prospectus. It is a bank that could be interesting for us," he told reporters. "But at this moment we cannot say anything. We are studying the file ... it could take a couple of months."
Sources familiar with the situation have said earlier BSI had attracted bids below its estimated 2.3 billion Swiss francs.
A consortium made up of Spanish lender Bankinter and U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management, as well as Swiss private bank Safra and Chinese investment fund Hony Capital had earlier expressed an interest for BSI.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)
* Canadian solar inc- received us$20 million unsecured funding from china and portuguese-speaking countries cooperation and development fund
* Says it plans to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.16 million) via preference shares issue