LISBON, Sept 30 Portugal's second-largest listed
bank Banco Espirito Santo said on Friday it signed an
agreement for a $300 million three-year loan from China
Development Bank under a cooperation treaty with the Chinese
state-controlled lender.
Portuguese banks have suffered from a lack of liquidity as
they were squeezed out of the wholesale interbank funding market
after the country's sovereign debt crisis broke out last year.
They are under pressure from the Bank of Portugal to deleverage
and boost their capital ratios.
"Considering current market conditions, this facility
agreement is a strong evidence of commitment and confidence by
CDB in BES as well as in the Portuguese economy," BES said in a
statement.
It said that both institutions aim to strengthen their
cooperation in Portugal and Portuguese-speaking countries where
BES is present, such as Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde and
Brazil under the existing cooperation agreement.
BES shares had closed 0.5 percent higher before the
announcement, outperforming the broader stock index in Lisbon,
which fell 1.25 percent
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)