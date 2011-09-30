LISBON, Sept 30 Portugal's second-largest listed bank Banco Espirito Santo said on Friday it signed an agreement for a $300 million three-year loan from China Development Bank under a cooperation treaty with the Chinese state-controlled lender.

Portuguese banks have suffered from a lack of liquidity as they were squeezed out of the wholesale interbank funding market after the country's sovereign debt crisis broke out last year. They are under pressure from the Bank of Portugal to deleverage and boost their capital ratios.

"Considering current market conditions, this facility agreement is a strong evidence of commitment and confidence by CDB in BES as well as in the Portuguese economy," BES said in a statement.

It said that both institutions aim to strengthen their cooperation in Portugal and Portuguese-speaking countries where BES is present, such as Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde and Brazil under the existing cooperation agreement.

BES shares had closed 0.5 percent higher before the announcement, outperforming the broader stock index in Lisbon, which fell 1.25 percent (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)