LISBON Oct 27 Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo reported on Thursday a steeper-than expected 66 percent slump in net profit during the first nine months of the year due to a sharp rise in provisions caused by worsening economic risks.

BES said net profit was 138 million euros ($195 million) in the period, far below analysts' expectations, who had forecast, on average, a net profit around 194 million euros.

BES said the result was caused by a provision of 661 million euros as Portugal's economy entered a deep recession this year after the country sought a 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.

($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge)