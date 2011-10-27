LISBON Oct 27 Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo
reported on Thursday a steeper-than expected 66 percent
slump in net profit during the first nine months of the year due
to a sharp rise in provisions caused by worsening economic
risks.
BES said net profit was 138 million euros ($195 million) in
the period, far below analysts' expectations, who had forecast,
on average, a net profit around 194 million euros.
BES said the result was caused by a provision of 661 million
euros as Portugal's economy entered a deep recession this year
after the country sought a 78-billion-euro bailout from the
European Union and IMF.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
