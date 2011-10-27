* Net profit falls to 138 mln euros, f'cast was 194 mln

* Nearly all profit made abroad

* Net interest income down 2.1 pct (Updates with details)

LISBON, Oct 27 Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo reported on Thursday a steeper-than expected 66 percent slump in net profit during the first nine months of the year due to a sharp rise in provisions caused by worsening economic risks.

BES said net profit was 138 million euros ($195 million) in the period, far below analysts' expectations, who had forecast, on average, a net profit around 194 million euros.

BES said the result was caused by a provision of 661 million euros as Portugal's economy entered a deep recession this year after the country sought a 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.

BES, Portugal's largest listed bank in terms of market capitalization, said earlier on Thursday it faces a capital shortfall of 687 million euros as a consequence of European leaders' decision on Wednesday to boost banks' capital requirements. BES is planning to raise 791 million euros through an offer to swap debt for stock.

The bank said net profit was made up of 131 million euros from its overseas operations and 6.9 million euros in Portugal -- highlighting the bank's profitable business in fast-growing countries like Brazil compared to its home market.

The bank said net interest income fell 2.1 percent to 874 million euros.

BES has said it will meet the capital requirements under Portugal's bailout loan of a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by the end of this year and 10 percent by end-2012.

It said its core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 8.1 percent at the end of September. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge; editing by Andrei Khalip)