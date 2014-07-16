BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
BRASILIA, July 16 Brazil's telecommunications regulator Anatel is likely to approve the new terms of a merger between Grupo Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SGPS SA , a source at the agency said on Wednesday.
Under a new agreement, Portugal Telecom agreed to a smaller initial stake in a merged company and assumed the credit risk of a 897 million euros ($1.22 billion) debt investment it had not disclosed before the deal. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.