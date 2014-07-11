LONDON, July 11 Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's largest listed lender, issued a statement late on Thursday in a bid to allay investor concerns about its finances.

Here are key details about the bank's finances, as detailed in that statement and in previous disclosures:

- Excess capital: 2.1 billion euros (based on March 31 capitalization level plus 1.045 billion raised in June)

- Exposure to Espirito Santo family holding companies Rioforte, Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) and subsidiaries: 1.15 billion euros, including 1.08 billion euros of loans

- Loans to Rioforte, ESFG and subsidiaries as a percentage of total loan book: 2.1 percent (at March 31)

- Provisions taken on exposure to related companies: To be decided once Espirito Santo Group restructuring is announced.

- Non performing loan ratio on total loan book: 6.0 percent (as of March 31)

- Liquidity support from European Central Bank: 8.346 billion euros (as of March 31) (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Sophie Walker)