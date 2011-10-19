LISBON Oct 19 Banco Espirito Santo , Portugal's second-largest bank by assets, wants to raise up to 791 million euros ($1.08 billion) capital through an offer to swap debt for stock that could lift its core tier 1 capital ratio close to a 10 percent target.

Chief executive Ricardo Salgado also told journalists on Wednesday he was confident major shareholders would retain their stakes in the bank. The plan will be discussed at a shareholder assembly on Nov. 11.

"Key stockholders are here to stay and will continue with their positions in BES, no doubt about that," he said.

The debt-for-equity swap would raise the core Tier 1 ratio to 9.7 percent from 8.2 percent at the end of June.

At end-2010 BESPAR, owned by both Credit Agricole and the Espirito Santo family, held 40 percent of BES. Credit Agricole has an additional direct stake of 10.8 percent and Brazilian group Bradesco owns 6 percent.

Under the terms of Portugal's 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout, banks have to boost their core Tier 1 capital ratios to 9 percent by the year-end and to 10 percent by end-2012. Most Portuguese banks have capital ratios above 2011 requirements or are close to achieving them.

"If it becomes necessary to act in 2012, the bank's key stockholders will have their financial capacity ready to do what is needed," Salgado said.

BES also said it will issue up to 3.5 billion euros in state guaranteed bonds with up to three-year maturities.

Portugal's bailout includes a 12 billion euro line for banks' capitalisation needs but most Portuguese banks are hesitant to resort to the funds.

While some analysts have said the sovereign debt crisis has raised the likelihood of M&A activity among Portugal's top three banks, Salgado said: "In such a small country (like Portugal), when there is too much concentration, we end up destroying value". ($1 = 0.731 euro) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Daniel Alvarenga)