LISBON Dec 2 Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo has boosted its core tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent after concluding a debt-to-equity swap.

"The transaction generated a positive impact of 93 basis points in core tier 1 ratio considering the risk-weighted assets of 66.7 billion euros ($90 billion) as of Sept. 30, 2011," it said on Friday.

Under the terms of a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout for debt-ridden Portugal, banks have to lift their core tier 1 capital ratios to 9 percent by the year-end and to 10 percent by end-2012.

Through the operation, BES will issue 294 million new ordinary shares.

BES shares were 4.1 percent higher at 1.2000 euros, while the Lisbon PSI20 stock index was 1.5 percent higher. ($1 = 0.7424 euro) (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Dan Lalor)