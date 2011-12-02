LISBON Dec 2 Portuguese lender Banco
Espirito Santo has boosted its core tier 1 capital
ratio to 9 percent after concluding a debt-to-equity swap.
"The transaction generated a positive impact of 93 basis
points in core tier 1 ratio considering the risk-weighted assets
of 66.7 billion euros ($90 billion) as of Sept. 30, 2011," it
said on Friday.
Under the terms of a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout for
debt-ridden Portugal, banks have to lift their core tier 1
capital ratios to 9 percent by the year-end and to 10 percent by
end-2012.
Through the operation, BES will issue 294 million new
ordinary shares.
BES shares were 4.1 percent higher at 1.2000 euros, while
the Lisbon PSI20 stock index was 1.5 percent higher.
($1 = 0.7424 euro)
