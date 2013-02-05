LISBON Feb 5 Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's second largest listed bank by assets, reported on Tuesday a 2012 net profit of 96.1 million euros ($130.01 million), boosted by strong gains on its government bond holdings but falling short of expectations.

The result marked a turnaround from a loss of 109 million euros in 2011, the year Portugal was bailed out by the European Union and IMF. The bank said trading gains reached 570 million euros last year, turning around from a loss of 22 million euros in 2011.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected net profit last year of 101.5 million euros.

Portuguese banks sharply turned around their earnings last year as the country's sovereign debt crisis started to improve.

Portuguese bonds were some of the strongest gainers last year and thanks to their large holdings, local banks clocked up strong capital gains. Portuguese 10-year bonds currently yield around 6.45 percent, sharply down from 18 percent a year ago. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Axel Bugge)