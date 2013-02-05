UPDATE 1-Corzine points to PwC role ahead of MF Global collapse
* Corzine was New Jersey governor, Goldman co-chairman (Adds more Corzine testimony)
LISBON Feb 5 Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's second largest listed bank by assets, is considering a bid for Spain's Banco Gallego, the bank's Chief Executive Officer said on Tuesday.
"The bank is studying (investment) opportunities in Spain. Right now, Banco Gallego looks like the most likely option," Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado told reporters.
A purchase of Banco Gallego would expand BES' branch network in Spain by six times. BES currently has 25 branches in Spain.
Banco Gallego is controlled by NovoCaixaGalicia, which was taken over by the state in 2011 by Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB, and is currently for sale. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Daniel Alvarenga)
NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.
