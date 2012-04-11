(Adds insurance company deal)

LISBON, April 11 Portugal's largest listed bank by market capitalisation, BES, said it plans to raise up to 1.01 billion euros ($1.33 billion) in a cash call to boost its core Tier 1 capital ratio above a target for this year of 10 percent from 9.21 percent.

It said shareholders representing just over 50 percent of the bank's capital have already said they would use their preferential rights in subscribing to the cash call at the subscription price of 0.395 euros a share. BES shares had closed at 1.167 euros in Lisbon earlier.

If successful, the capital raising will lift BES's core Tier 1 ratio - a measure of financial strength - to 10.75 percent, BES said. This would be higher than the 10 percent target set for Portugal's lenders at the end of this year under the terms of an EU/IMF bailout for the debt-laden country.

BES also said it agreed to buy out its partner Credit Agricole's 50 percent stake in insurance company BES Vida for 225 million euros.

That acquisition, to be financed with proceeds from the capital increase, would have an estimated negative impact on the capital ratio of 22 basis points, still leaving it above the 10 percent threshold, BES said.

