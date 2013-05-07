* Q1 net loss 62 mln euros vs f'cast small profit

* Bad loan provisions up 26 pct to 187 mln euros

* Net interest income down 25 pct to 222 mln euros (Adds bad loans provision, cost of funding impact)

LISBON, May 7 Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's second-largest listed bank by assets, fell to a 62 million euro ($81.1 million) net loss in the first quarter, pressured by a rise in bad loans due to the country's recession.

The net loss compared with a small year-ago profit and fell short of analysts' average expectation for the bank to scrape a few thousand euros of earnings, according to a poll.

Portuguese banks are fighting to stave off the country's worst recession since the 1970s. The country's economy is expected to contract 2.3 percent this year after a 3.2 percent contraction in 2012, in a slump which has driven down private consumption and investment, and boosted bank bad loans.

"This (recession), combined with the increase in the cost of funding due to the market's demand for increasingly higher spreads, negatively impacted net interest income and fees and commissions," BES said in a statement.

BES said the latest quarterly loss was mainly driven by a disappointing performance at home, with impairments forcing a 26 percent increase in bad loan provisions to 187 million euros.

Net interest income fell 25 percent from a year earlier to about 222 million euros, also worse than an average forecast of 261 million. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by David Holmes)