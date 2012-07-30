LISBON, July 30 Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's
second-largest listed bank by assets, posted on Monday a steep 86 percent fall
in first half net profit that came largely in line with market expectations
after taking a hit from a jump in provisions for bad loans amid Portugal's
recession and debt crisis.
BES said in a statement net profit fell to 25.5 million euros ($31.5
million), even as net interest income rose 12 percent from a year earlier to
nearly 608 million euros.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, a net profit of 28
million euros and net interest income -- the difference between interest charged
on loans and interest paid on deposits -- of 599 million euros.
The bank's provisions for bad loans jumped 15 percent from a year earlier to
352 million euros.
BES also said it took a 54 million euro one-off loss from the consolidation
of life insurance unit BES Vida into its balance sheet. In the same period last
year, the bank had pocketed a one-off gain of 179 million euros from selling a
position in Brazil's Bradesco bank.
BES shares had closed 4.2 percent higher on Monday before the results were
announced, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, up 1.6 percent.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)