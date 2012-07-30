* Net profit 25.5 mln euros vs yr-ago 179 mln

* Bad loans provisions up 15 percent to 352 mln

* Capital ratio above EBA, Bank of Portugal requirements (Adds quotes, capital ratio)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, July 30 Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's second-largest listed bank by assets, posted a steep 86 percent fall in first-half net profit after taking a hit from a jump in bad loan provisions, a symptom of the country's recession and debt crisis.

BES said in a statement on Monday that net profit fell to 25.5 million euros ($31.5 million), even though net interest income rose 12 percent from a year earlier to nearly 608 million euros.

"BES' activity remains strongly restrained by the uncertainty surrounding the future of the euro zone, by Portugal's adjustment programme and by domestic economic recession," the bank said.

Debt-laden Portugal, which has taken a 78-billion euro European Union/IMF bailout, is struggling through its worst recession since the 1970s.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted, on average, a net profit of 28 million euros and net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits -- of 599 million euros.

The bank's provisions for bad loans jumped 15 percent from a year earlier to 352 million euros.

"The current levels of unemployment and the economic recession mean that costs of credit provisions remain high," BES said.

It also said it took a 54 million euro one-off loss from the consolidation of life insurance unit BES Vida on to its balance sheet. In the same period last year, the bank had pocketed a one-off gain of 179 million euros from selling a position in Brazil's Bradesco bank.

BES is the only major Portuguese bank which did not tap a 12 billion euro bank recapitalisation line included in Portugal's bailout. It has said it does not intend to draw on the bailout funds after having raised 1 billion euros from shareholders in May.

The bank's Core Tier 1 capital ratio reached 9.9 percent at the end of June under the European Banking Authority's criteria, above the EBA's 9 percent minimum requirement.

Under the Bank of Portugal's criteria, BES' Core Tier 1 ratio rose to 10.5 percent in June from 8.2 percent a year ago, exceeding the domestic financial authority's target of 10 percent by end-2012.

The bank's shares had closed 4.2 percent higher on Monday before the results were announced, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, up 1.6 percent. Still, its shares have shed almost 40 percent of their value so far this year.

BES had a loss of 109 million euros in 2011 due to provisions and the transfer of banks' pension assets to the state, which used the money to cover a budget shortfall, but it fared better than its Portuguese peers as it had almost no exposure to Greek debt. ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Daniel Alvarenga. Editing by Jane Merriman)