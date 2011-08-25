(Recasts, adds quotes, details)

LISBON/LONDON Aug 25 Private equity group TPG snapped up 30 percent of online broker Saxo Bank from owners including Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (BES), ahead of a push by the bank into online wealth management.

TPG, which has long had a greater focus on financial services than some of its rivals, bought out the bulk of the stakes in Saxo held by BES, holding company Espirito Santo Financial Group and U.S. investment group General Atlantic.

The move is important for BES, Portugal's second-largest listed bank, allowing it to reduce debt to help it reach capital ratio targets set in the wake of Portugal's 78 billion euro ($112 billion) bailout by the international community.

BES and the Espirito Santo Financial Group holding company sold a combined 7.4 percent stake in Saxo, the two said on Thursday. They still jointly own a 2.6 percent stake, but could also sell the remaining stake on.

The deal was struck for an undisclosed amount. Saxo has a market capitalisation of 9.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.9 billon), according to one of its founders.

The group, which has specialised until now in a range of online trading platforms for instruments such as bonds and futures and options, is now planning to grow its wealth management business.

TPG, which is known for its bank investments, including in Chinese lender Shenzen Development Bank which it has now exited, has an option to increase its stake in Saxo to 40 percent.

Smaller shareholders, representing a stake of about 8 percent, have two to three weeks to consider the offer. The Portuguese bank shareholders and General Atlantic also have the option to sell the small stake they retain.

Portugal's leading banks passed the EU financial stress tests last month but the Bank of Portugal has urged them to sell assets and loan portfolios to better resist shocks and cut their dependence on European Central Bank funding.

BES has been keen to reduce debt, and sold a voting stake of 4.1 percent in Brazilian bank Bradesco for around 850 million euros in April.

It also sold loan portfolios worth around 1.4 billion euros in the first half of 2011 and plans to sell other portfolios worth about 1.1 billion euros by the end of the year.

BES shares were up 3.53 percent by 1120 GMT, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon.

($1 = 5.170 Danish Crowns)

($1 = 0.694 Euros)

(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Sarah White; Editing by Andrew Callus)