(Adds final terms, quote)
By John Geddie and Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Banco Espirito Santo is set to become
the first Portuguese bank to raise subordinated debt capital in
four years later on Thursday, marking an important step in the
country's recovery from a bailout.
Around 300 investors placed orders worth over 3 billion
euros for the 10-year Tier 2 capital issue which is not callable
for five years.
It is set to offer a yield of 7.125 percent, satisfying
investors demand for high returns and appetite for weaker
European credits.
"Investors are showing increasing confidence in peripheral
Europe, and are willing to look to invest in instruments that
offer attractive returns," said Alex MacMahon, head of FIG debt
capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Citi.
Selling new subordinated bank debt is a big sign of
confidence in Portugal, which has just recorded a second
consecutive quarter of growth after a three-year recession.
The debt-laden euro zone country slumped after raising
taxes, slashing spending and resorting to pay cuts to meet tough
fiscal goals under its 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
Investors receive greater returns for subordinated over
senior debt but are more likely to incur losses if the bank runs
into difficulty. Since the end of September, Italian and Spanish
banks have issued over 3.65 billion euros-equivalent of these
type of instruments to boost their capital buffers.
Until this year, many investors even refused to buy
ultra-safe covered bonds from some of these banks, but have
since been forced to buy these credits in their search for
higher returns.
The sovereign sold a benchmark bond in May, its first since
the bailout in mid-2011, encouraged by the lowest yields since
2010.
RISKS REMAIN
However, while the macro-economic picture is improving, the
country's banking sector still has its challenges.
In a report published at the end of October, Moody's said
the outlook for the country's banking system remained negative,
citing a weak operating environment that would prompt further
asset-quality deterioration. According to the report,
system-wide problem loans reached 7.3 percent of total loans at
the end of July 2013, up from 6.1 percent a year before.
"There might be a lot of upside in this but you have to
wonder how they will cope in the upcoming asset-quality review
given how poor the economic backdrop is, and you have to wonder
what the bank's earning power is in that context," said an
investor looking at the deal.
Portugal's return to the bank capital market could mirror
that of Ireland's a year ago, after Bank of Ireland priced a 250
million euro Tier 2 issue with a 10 percent coupon in December
2012. That deal received around 1 billion euro of orders.
"Around this time last year, an Irish bank sold Tier 2 so it
makes sense to now see a Portuguese bank in the market,
particularly when there is such a bid for yield," said one
observing banker.
Another banker agreed, adding that Portuguese banks are
getting close to the bottom of the asset-quality cycle, as Irish
banks were a year ago.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Espirito Santo
Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley will price the instrument,
rated B2/B (Moody's/S&P), later on Thursday.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Helene Durand; editing by Alex
Chambers and Toby Chopra)