LISBON Dec 8 Novo Banco, the bank carved out of
Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after it was rescued, said
on Monday it had agreed to sell investment banking unit BESI to
Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Ltd for 379 million euros
($465 million).
Novo Banco had said on Friday it was in talks with Haitong
on the possible sale of BESI. It said the sale still depends on
approval by the Bank of Portugal, European Commission and other
authorities.
The price of BESI is based on an estimated net asset value
at the end of 2014. The sale will boost Novo Banco's common
equity Tier 1 ratio by about 50 basis points, Novo Banco said.
Novo Banco is the "good" bank carved out of BES, which had
to be rescued in August after it crumbled under the weight of
debts built up by the bankrupt Espirito Santo family.
Portugal's authorities are hoping to sell Novo Banco in the
first half of 2015.
($1 = 0.8152 euros)
