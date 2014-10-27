Oct 27 Besqab Publ Ab :

* Says on Oct. 26 started sales of phase 1 of housing project Brf Lumaparken - a seven-story building with a total of 74 apartments at the old Luma factory in Hammarby Sjöstad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: