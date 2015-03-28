(Refiled to add dropped word "which" in second paragraph)
CHICAGO, March 28 Best Buy Co Inc is to
consolidate its Canadian operations under the Best Buy brand,
closing some stores but also investing $200 million in other
stores and online operations in the country, the U.S.
electronics retailer said on Saturday.
The company, which currently runs stores and websites under
both the Best Buy and Future Shop brands in Canada, said in
moving to a single brand it has decided to close 66 of the
Future Shop stores, while another 65 will be converted to the
Best Buy brand.
That will leave the company with a total of 136 large-format
stores and 56 Best Buy Mobile stores in the country.
As a result of the consolidation it is cutting 500 full-time
and 1,000 part-time jobs.
Best Buy said it expects the changes will "negatively
impact" current year earnings per share by between $0.10 and
$0.20.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Greg Mahlich)