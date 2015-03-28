(Adds analyst comment, restructuring charges, background)
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO, March 28 Best Buy Co Inc plans
to close some stores and consolidate its operations in Canada,
the U.S. electronics retailer's second-largest market, in a move
that will hurt earnings this year, the company said on Saturday.
The retailer said it will close 66 of its Future Shop brand
stores in Canada and convert 65 of them to Best Buy brand
stores. The move to a single brand will cut 500 full-time and
1,000 part-time jobs, and cost the company about US$200 million
to US$280 million in restructuring charges, Best Buy said.
Best Buy also said it plans to spend C$200 million (US$160
million) to improve its online operations in Canada, increase
staffing at remaining stores, and launch a range of home
appliances, among other initiatives.
The largest U.S. electronics retailer expects these changes
to cut earnings per share by 10 cents to 20 cents in the current
year. That is up to 8 percent of the average analyst estimate
for fiscal 2016 earnings per share of $2.56, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Analysts said the consolidation made sense as Best Buy and
Future Shop often offered similar promotions and products. Some
of their stores were so close to each other that they shared
parking spaces.
"We believe the long-term benefits of the store closings
will more than offset the short-term costs," said Moody's Vice
President Charlie O'Shea.
After the restructuring, Best Buy will be left with 136
large-format stores and 56 Best Buy Mobile stores in Canada.
Since 2012, Best Buy has removed layers of management, cut
jobs, shut stores and boosted cash reserves to grapple with
intense competition from Amazon.com Inc and other
online retailers.
The efforts resulted in a better performance for Best Buy
during the 2014 holiday season. Earlier this month, Chief
Executive Hubert Joly said Best Buy planned a cost-cutting
campaign to find savings of $400 million over the next three
years.
Other retailers that have scaled back operations in Canada,
or plan to do so, include Target Corp and Sony Corp
. Target has said its Canadian business suffered from
poor locations and customer complaints.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Additional reporting by
Euan Rocha and Solarina Ho in Canada; Editing by Tiffany Wu)