RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
July 30 Best Buy Co Inc Chief Executive Hubert Joly said tablets sales were "crashing" and the PC business was seeing a revival in sales, according to the website, Re/code.
The U.S. smartphone market has also grown more mature, Joly also said, according to the website.
Best Buy had earlier warned that same-store sales could fall this quarter and the next on lower demand for many consumer electronics.
Joly attributed the PC revival during the first quarter partly to Microsoft Corp stopping support for the older Windows XP operating system, the website said.
"The tablets boomed and now are crashing. The volume has really gone down in the last several months," Re/code quoted Joly as saying in an interview.
"... I think the laptop has something of a revival because it's becoming more versatile." (on.recode.net/1nHUH5u)
Joly has removed layers of management, eliminated hundreds of jobs, closed unprofitable stores and boosted Best Buy's cash reserves in efforts to stem sales declines since joining in the fall of 2012. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017