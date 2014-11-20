Nov 20 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer, said quarterly profit nearly doubled as operating costs fell.

The company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $107 million, or 30 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $54 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose slightly to $9.38 billion from $9.32 billion.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Joyjeet Das)