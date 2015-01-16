* Expects 30-50 basis point fall in operating margins
* Raises Q4 comparable sales forecast
* Holiday season comparable sales up 2.5 pct
* Stock falls as much as 16 pct
(Adds analyst's comment, details on RadioShack bankruptcy,
updates shares)
Jan 15 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S.
consumer electronics chain, said it expects same-store sales
growth to be flat to negative in the first two quarters of its
fiscal year, citing low demand for computers and tablets.
Best Buy's shares fell as much as 16 percent during trading
hours as the forecast put paid to investor's hopes that
same-store sales growth in two consecutive quarters meant the
retailer was turning a corner.
The market underestimated the competitive heft of online
retailers such as Amazon.com Inc, which have been
drawing shoppers away from brick-and-mortar electronics chains
such as Best Buy, said Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy.
"I think what investors expected was a continuation of the
trends that we saw in the third and fourth quarter where you saw
some improvement in domestic same-store sales and operating
margins," Hottovy said.
Instead, the retailer on Thursday said it expects same-store
sales to be flat to negative low-single digits in the next two
quarters and operating margin to decline about 30-50 basis
points.
Global personal computer shipments fell 2.4 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2014, according to research firm IDC, capping
three years of declines.
KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Bradley Thomas said he hoped
Best Buy's forecast was conservative as he expects the industry
to gain from an increase in demand for televisions, especially
ultra high-definition TVs in 2015.
The impending bankruptcy of struggling electronic retailer
RadioShack Corp is also expected to benefit the company.
Every 10 percent of sales that Best Buy picks up from
RadioShack will add to 70 basis points to Best Buy's same-store
sales, Thomas said.
Best Buy raised its comparable sales forecast to "near 1
percent" growth from "near flat" for the three months ending
January, marking the second straight quarter of growth after
three consecutive quarters of declines.
The retailer also said same-store sales increased 2.5
percent in the nine weeks ended Jan. 3, helped in part by the
launch of high-profile products such as Apple Inc's
iPhone 6.
Best Buy shares closed down 14 percent at $34.30 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer, Nayan Das and Shailaja Sharma in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Andrew Hay)