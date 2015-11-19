(New throughout, adds CEO comments on holiday promotional
strategy, inventory, pricing investment in services, updates
share movement)
By Nandita Bose and Ramkumar Iyer
Nov 19 Retail chain Best Buy Co Inc on
Thursday forecast a revenue decline for the crucial holiday
quarter and reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable
sales, citing slower consumer demand for mobile phones and
tablets.
Shares of the No. 1 U.S. consumer electronics chain fell
nearly 5 percent.
Best Buy's forecast fed worries among analysts and investors
about U.S. consumer holiday spending, with shoppers holding back
in one of the strongest gift-giving categories due to a lack of
popular electronic products and sluggish wage growth.
"Industry declines that we saw in the third quarter, both
sequentially and year-over-year, may continue throughout this
year's fourth quarter," Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly said
on a conference call.
Target Corp on Wednesday said a double-digit decline
in quarterly electronics sales curbed its online sales growth.
At Best Buy, declines in tablets, mobile phones and digital
imaging offset growth in major appliances, wearables and
large-screen televisions in the third quarter ended on Oct. 31.
The retailer forecast a low single-digit percentage decline
in revenue and a drop in operating income for the fourth
quarter. Also, new investments in Geek Squad services would hurt
gross profit.
Joly said the benefits from investing in services had
started trickling in and would become visible over several
quarters.
If demand stays weak during the holidays, he said, some
retailers might start doubling down on discounts around January,
but Best Buy will not feel compelled to follow them.
The company's inventories in the third quarter were down 3.6
percent from a year earlier, and Joly said Best Buy was
adequately stocked for the holidays and could replenish stock
faster.
Best Buy said sales at stores open at least a year rose for
the fifth quarter in a row at 0.5 percent in the third quarter,
excluding the impact of installment billing plans. Analysts on
average had expected a more robust increase of 0.8 percent,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Best Buy said gross margin was under pressure due to higher
investments in its online business and repair and warranty
services division.
Net income attributable to Best Buy shareholders rose nearly
17 percent to $125 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third
quarter.
Excluding special items, the company earned 41 cents per
share from continuing operations. Analysts on average had
expected 35 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 2.3 percent to $8.82 billion primarily because
of the Canadian brand consolidation. Analysts had forecast $8.83
billion.
Domestic revenue grew 1.2 percent, in part because of a 16.4
percent jump in comparable sales in appliances.
Best Buy shares were down 5.7 percent at $29.54 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey, Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio)