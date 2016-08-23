BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Best Buy Co Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly comparable stores sales, helped by strong demand for appliances and consumer electronics.
Sales at established stores rose 0.8 percent in the second quarter ended July 30. Analysts on average had expected a 0.60 percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Total revenue slightly rose to $8.53 billion.
The largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer said net income rose to $198 million, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter, from $164 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Don Sebastian)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.