BRIEF-Gaz Metro acquires solar energy firm Standard Solar
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
NEW YORK, March 25 Best Buy Co Inc : * Up 1 percent to $23 in premarket after founder schulze returns as chairman emeritus
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027