CHICAGO Aug 21 Best Buy Co Inc :
* Exec mikan says not discussing the turnaround plan's details
todays as that
"would not be fair" to the new CEO
* Rpt-best buy exec mikan says not discussing the
turnaround plan's
details today as that "would not be fair" to the new ceo
* Exec mikan: markets in China and Europe are facing "enormous
difficulties"
* Exec mikan: U.S. economic conditions are soft and will
probably remain so for
the indefinite future
* Exec mikan says co's partnership deals with Verizon
and Target
underscores its move beyond the traditional big box
* Exec mikan says continued to see strong growth in connections
and online
revenue
* Exec mikan: "Best Buy clearly remains in turnaround which
will take time to
come out of."
* Says potential trends indicate a more challenging industry,
consumer demand
environment than anticipated at beginning of year