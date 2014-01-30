TORONTO Jan 30 Best Buy Canada will cut about
950 full-time jobs, the electronic retailer said on Thursday, as
it restructures its operations in part to support online sales
growth.
Parent company Best Buy Co said earlier this month
holiday sales were disappointing and warned of a
bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly operating margins.
The world's largest consumer electronics chain blamed
intense discounting by rivals, tight supplies of phones and
high-end tablets industry-wide, as well as weak traffic during
the holiday period.
Best Buy Canada said it will merge its Future Shop and Best
Buy sales departments and cut management levels at both brands
across the country.
The company, which has 265 locations across Canada, said
online sales have grown by more than 50 percent in the past year
and new services such as in-store pickup have more than doubled.
Best Buy shares hit their weakest level since April, and
were down 3.5 percent at $23.16 in New York mid-afternoon on
Thursday.