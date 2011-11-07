* To buy Carphone out of Best Buy Mobile for $1.3 bln
* To close Best Buy-branded UK megastores
* To create mobile venture for emerging market expansion
* Carphone to return cash to shareholders
* Carphone shares up 1 pct, outperform retail sector
By Mark Potter and Dhanya Skariachan
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. electronics retailer
Best Buy Co Inc is buying its British partner out of a
fast-growing U.S. mobile phone joint venture for $1.3 billion
and scrapping plans for a chain of European megastores, it said
on Monday.
The moves are the latest sign Best Buy is scaling back its
overseas ambitions to focus on its main U.S. business, which
faces stiff competition from discounters and online retailers.
Earlier this year, the U.S. group dropped plans for Best
Buy-branded stores in China and Turkey.
The decisions also underscore the gloomy outlook for
European retailers as consumers there grapple with rising
prices, subdued wages growth and government austerity.
Best Buy said it would buy out Carphone Warehouse Group Plc
from a profit share of their Best Buy Mobile venture in
the United States and Canada, which has been benefiting from
soaring demand for smartphones like Apple's iPhone.
"For Best Buy to be able to no longer have to share 50
percent of the profits of a high-margin, fast-growing business
with Carphone Warehouse, from my perspective, is a real
positive," said BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba.
"(But) it is not a game-changer. Best Buy still has the same
challenges they did 24 hours ago -- fairly weak product cycle
particularly in flat-panel TVs, increasing competition from
Amazon, probably too much retail square footage."
The deal, along with a new venture aimed at replicating Best
Buy Mobile's success in emerging markets, helped to move
attention away from the closure of the two firms' loss-making
megastores business in Britain, as well as a
larger-than-expected drop in Carphone's first-half earnings.
At 1350 GMT, Carphone shares were up 1 percent at 348.25
pence, outperforming a 1.1 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600
European retail index .
Barclays analysts said Carphone was getting a good
price, with the 838 million pound ($1.3 billion) deal worth more
than the entire equity valuation of the British group when it
was demerged from telecoms arm TalkTalk last year.
Carphone said it would return proceeds from the
deal to investors, giving a big windfall to founder Charles
Dunstone.
Dunstone, who owns about 29 percent of Carphone Warehouse
according to Reuters data, has been praised by investors for
striking his initial deal with Best Buy in 2008, shortly before
a plunge in equity market valuations.
Best Buy said taking full control of Best Buy
Mobile and closing British megastores would add 35-40 cents to
fiscal 2013 earnings. The one-off cost of both actions, plus a
non-cash impairment to write down goodwill, was $2.6 billion, it
added.
UK OUT, EMERGING MARKETS IN
Best Buy bought 50 percent of Carphone's retail operations
for about $2.1 billion in 2008 to tap the British firm's
expertise in mobile phones and to act as a springboard for
expansion across Europe.
While the U.S. mobile phone business has exceeded
expectations, the plans for a chain of European megastores have
been hit by weak consumer spending, low brand recognition and
competition from incumbent players such as Dixons .
Best Buy and Carphone said they would close their 11 Best
Buy-branded stores in Britain at a cost of about 65-75 million
pounds, but expected to redeploy most of the 1,000 or so staff.
Only three years ago, when the two firms announced plans for
the megastores, they promised a chain of up to 100 outlets in
Britain that would then sweep across Europe.
Best Buy, which is shrinking its U.S. megastores in the face
of stiff competition and weak consumer demand, said it would
focus in Europe on Carphone's existing smaller format stores --
their Best Buy Europe business.
The two also unveiled a venture aimed at replicating Best
Buy Mobile's success in emerging markets.
Carphone chief executive Roger Taylor said the firms had
learnt from the mistakes of the British megastores, and would
centre the new venture, called Global Connect, on a smaller,
fast-growing part of the electronics market and would work with
local partners to tap their expertise and reduce costs.
The initial focus would be China, where Global Connect plans
to introduce outlets into the 200 or so stores of Best Buy's
local partner Five Star. Standalone stores could follow, Taylor
told Reuters in a telephone interview. [IDnWLA8515]
Global Connect was also in talks with potential partners for
other markets, like Brazil, India and Indonesia, he added.
Best Buy and Carphone also formalised their relationship
over Best Buy Europe, saying Best Buy would have the right to
buy Carphone's 50 percent stake from March 2015 and that, if it
did not do so, Carphone would have the right to buy Best Buy's
stake at a 10 percent discount to fair market value.
Carphone reported a slightly bigger-than-expected drop in
first-half earnings per share to 1.2 pence from 5.5 pence the
year before, due in part to 46.7 million pounds of losses at the
British megastores, as well as a trend towards 24-month mobile
contracts in Britain which has delayed renewals.
Taylor said the group was keeping its previously announced
full-year financial forecasts and had seen "definitely some
acceleration" in European trading following the recent launch of
Apple's new iPhone 4S phone.
