* Carphone to sell profit share in Best Buy Mobile for over
$1 bln
* Carphone to return some of the proceeds to shareholders
* Carphone and Best Buy seen closing UK megastores
(Adds background)
LONDON, Nov 6 U.S. electricals retailer Best
Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) has agreed to buy British partner Carphone
Warehouse CPW.L out of their fast-growing U.S. mobile phone
venture for over $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the
deal said.
The deal, first reported by Sky News, is expected to be
announced on Monday alongside news the venture will also close
its loss-making megastores business in Britain.
The person said on Sunday that Carphone Warehouse would
return some of the proceeds from the sale of its profit-share
in Best Buy Mobile U.S. to investors, which include its founder
and 29-percent shareholder Charles Dunstone.
Carphone Warehouse declined to comment. Best Buy could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Best Buy agreed to buy 50 percent of Carphone Warehouse's
retail operations for $2.1 billion in May 2008 to act as a
launchpad for its expansion into Europe and to tap the British
firm's expertise in mobile phones.
While Best Buy Mobile has exceeded expectations, with
profits more than doubling in the year ended March, the plan
for a chain of Best Buy-branded stores in Europe, has flopped.
Hit by an economic downturn, low brand recognition and
stiff competition from incumbent electrical goods retailers
like Dixons DXNS.L, the venture opened just 11 megastores in
Britain before halting their expansion earlier this year.
Closing the stores, which employ around 1,000 staff, would
be the latest retreat by Best Buy from international markets as
it looks to focus on its main U.S. business in the face of
competition from discounters and online rivals. [ID:S1E78I0QD]
Earlier this year, the group exited Best Buy-branded stores
in China and also dropped plans to expand in Turkey.
Analysts have said closing the megastores, which lost 62
million pounds ($99 million) in the year ended March, could
cost around 50-80 million pounds. [ID:nL6E7M41TJ]
They expect Best Buy and Carphone Warehouse to focus
instead on expanding their smaller format Wireless World format
stores in Europe.
($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Gunna
Dickson)