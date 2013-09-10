Sept 10 Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc
on Tuesday said Hubert Joly, its president and chief
executive, exercised and sold 350,467 stock options and sold
100,686 shares on Sept. 6 to help cover costs for his recent
divorce.
"This sale reflects only one thing - Mr. Joly has recently
gone through a divorce and needs to sell a portion of his
holdings in order to cover the costs of that unfortunate event,"
spokesman Jeff Shelman said in a statement. "He remains heavily
invested in Best Buy."
Joly's holdings remain "substantially in excess" of his
140,000 share ownership target under Best Buy's executive stock
ownership guidelines following the reported transaction, the
company said in a regulatory filing.