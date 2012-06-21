* Ending practice of "showrooming" is top priority -interim
CEO
* Looking at opportunities to reduce retail square footage
* To give details on turnaround strategy later this summer
* Results of proposals made at meeting to be made public
later
By Dhanya Skariachan
June 21 Best Buy Co Inc's acting CEO
promised to tackle the unwieldy size of the world's largest
consumer electronics chain, just months after investors gave a
thumbs-down to its restructuring efforts so far.
He also said the company will seek to end the practice of
so-called showrooming which has caused Best Buy to lose sales to
online retailers.
Interim CEO Mike Mikan and other executives said the company
was working to improve its online business and looking for
opportunities to reduce retail square footage further than the
previously announced plan to close 50 of its 1,100 large U.S.
stores. Those closings, announced in March, were deemed
inadequate by many investors looking for even deeper cuts to
turn around the chain.
The company's share price has fallen by about 24 percent
since the end of March. The shares were down 4.7 percent at
$19.36 on Thursday afternoon.
"We are committed to changing in fundamental ways," Mikan
told shareholders at the retailer's annual meeting. He added
that he is working on a plan to make Best Buy "more relevant,
more intelligent, more nimble."
Mikan, who became interim chief executive after the abrupt
departure of CEO Brian Dunn in April, offered few specifics,
however. He reiterated that Best Buy will outline its turnaround
plan later this summer.
Dunn exited during an internal probe that eventually found
he had engaged in an improper relationship with a female
employee, leaving the company without a permanent CEO as it
starts planning for the all-important holiday season.
Critics have complained that under Dunn's tenure, which
lasted less than three years, Best Buy became a showroom for
Amazon.com and other online chains, with shoppers going
to Best Buy stores to check out electronics like high-definition
televisions, and then buying them elsewhere for less.
Ending the practice of showrooming was a top priority, Mikan
said at the meeting, held at Best Buy's headquarters in
Richfield, Minnesota.
"Their (customer) needs have changed. We, unfortunately,
have not," he said.
On Thursday, the retailer also promised to give more
training to its employees to improve customer service to compete
better with the likes of Amazon.com.
The company, a bellwether for the consumer electronics
industry, has now posted declines in same-store sales in seven
of the last eight quarters.
Best Buy also plans more partnerships like a recent one with
AARP in which Best Buy's Geek Squad helps seniors with
installing and repairing computers and other consumer
electronics items.
Earlier on Thursday, Best Buy also approved an increase in
its quarterly cash dividend by 6 percent to 17 cents a share,
consistent with the rise in each of the prior three years.
Best Buy's problems have been exacerbated by the recent
departures of its chief marketing officer and the finance chiefs
of both domestic and international businesses.
Adding to management distractions, founder and chairman
Richard Schulze, who failed to tell the board about the
allegations involving Dunn, resigned from the board earlier than
expected and said he was exploring options for his 20.1 percent
ownership stake.
Schulze was supposed to resign as chairman on Thursday and
leave the board only in 2013, but he resigned in early June.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)