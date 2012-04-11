NEW YORK, April 11 Best Buy Co Inc said the terms of its chief executive's resignation were still being finalized.

CEO Brian Dunn resigned abruptly on Tuesday from the world's largest consumer electronics chain during a company probe into allegations of personal misconduct, Best Buy said.

In a regulatory filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the U.S.-based chain said it would disclose the terms of Dunn's resignation in a subsequent filing.

Dunn notified Best Buy's board on April 9 that he has resigned, and the board accepted his resignation effective April 10, the Wednesday filing showed.

Best Buy said it would also soon disclose the terms of its new agreement with G. Mike Mikan, a board member who has been chosen to serve as interim CEO while the company searches for a successor to Dunn.

While serving as interim CEO, Mikan, 41, will remain on the board but will no longer serve on the board's audit and compensation committees, Best Buy said in the filing. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by John Wallace)