By Dhanya Skariachan
| NEW YORK, April 11
NEW YORK, April 11 Best Buy Co Inc said
the terms of its chief executive's resignation were still being
finalized.
CEO Brian Dunn resigned abruptly on Tuesday from the world's
largest consumer electronics chain during a company probe into
allegations of personal misconduct, Best Buy said.
In a regulatory filing with the Securities & Exchange
Commission on Wednesday, the U.S.-based chain said it would
disclose the terms of Dunn's resignation in a subsequent filing.
Dunn notified Best Buy's board on April 9 that he has
resigned, and the board accepted his resignation effective April
10, the Wednesday filing showed.
Best Buy said it would also soon disclose the terms of its
new agreement with G. Mike Mikan, a board member who has been
chosen to serve as interim CEO while the company searches for a
successor to Dunn.
While serving as interim CEO, Mikan, 41, will remain on the
board but will no longer serve on the board's audit and
compensation committees, Best Buy said in the filing.
(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by John Wallace)