NEW YORK, June 26 Best Buy Co Inc
founder Richard Schulze is working with Credit Suisse
to explore options for his 20.1 percent ownership stake in the
company, including the possibility of a buyout, sources familiar
with the situation said.
Schulze resigned from the retailer's board earlier this
month and said he was exploring options for his ownership stake,
a move that was seen as a possible precursor of a Schulze-led
private takeover.
A representative for Schulze was not immediately available
for comment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.
(Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Editing by Gary Hill)