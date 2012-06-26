* Schulze is Best Buy's largest shareholder
* Board takes defensive measure
* Company looking for tunaround under interim CEO
(Adds details expert comments, background)
By Nadia Damouni and Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, June 26 Best Buy Co Inc
founder Richard Schulze is working with banks including Credit
Suisse to explore a potential private takeover of the
world's largest consumer electronics retailer, three sources
close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Schulze and the banks were still in the early stages of
determining what steps to take, the sources said.
But the board of directors of the company he founded in 1966
has made it more difficult for Schulze to force a shareholder
vote on any buyout proposal without the board's consent, after
raising the ownership threshold for calling a special meeting to
25 percent from 10 percent, according to a filing with the
Securities and Exchange Commission last week.
Schulze is Best Buy's largest shareholder, but his 20.1
percent stake falls short of the new level.
One source said Schulze may choose to wait until the company
lays out a turnaround strategy in September. The strategy could
include naming a permanent CEO and a plan to fend off online
rivals such as Amazon.com Inc.
However, Schulze could act sooner if he lines up the
necessary deal financing, another source said.
The company, a bellwether for the consumer electronics
industry, has posted declines in same-store sales in seven of
the last eight qu arters. It has also been criticized for being
too slow to react to a changing retail world, where some
shoppers use Best Buy as a "showroom" to try out electronics and
then buy the same items at lower prices online.
Schulze resigned from the company's board earlier this month
and said he was exploring options for his ownership stake. H e
lost his chairman title after a probe by a board committee found
that he had failed to tell the board about allegations that
former CEO Brian Dunn had engaged in an improper relationship
with a female employee.
The decision to change the threshold for calling a special
shareholder meeting solidified the line between Schulze and the
board.
"They are clearly locking him out," said M&A lawyer Kenneth
Lefkowitz, deputy chair of law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed. He
said the change in by-laws was "absolutely" a takeover defense.
Even as Schulze plans his next move, the company was trying
to move on.
Mike Mikan, who was named interim CEO following the abrupt
departure of Dunn in April, met with investors at an analyst
event in New York on Monday, giving the impression that he would
stay on as permanent CEO, according to an investor present at
the meeting.
Last week, Mikan, who has been on the retailer's board since
2008, vowed to cut the size of the retailer, a move that could
lead to faster store closings than Schulze and Dunn had
proposed.
Representatives for Schulze, Credit Suisse and Best Buy
declined comment.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune first reported the news of
Credit Suisse being hired by Schulze.
BOARD TAKES DEFENSIVE STANCE
Best Buy said last Thursday that it boosted the ownership
level requirement for calling a special meeting to conform to
Minnesota laws. However, some such as Lefkowitz were skeptical,
especially since the 25 percent threshold has been Minnesota law
for several years and the board just now decided to make the
change.
Bruce Hight, a spokesman for Best Buy's board, declined
further comment beyond what the retailer said last week.
"To me, what it clearly does demonstrate is the board is
very concerned with what Schulze's next move may be," Andrew
Freedman with law firm Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP said. "The
timing is too coincidental."
Schulze's options now include litigation or an offer to buy
the company, Lefkowitz said.
"That's the way you get boards to act. You may either make a
(public) tender offer or you make a (private) proposal, assuming
he has the money, etc. to do it," said Lefkowitz, who past
clients include Viacom, Cablevision, Honeywell and Goldman
Sachs.
