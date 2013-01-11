* U.S. holiday season sales flat; analysts expected decline
* 2013 free cash flow expected to be well below earlier view
* Shares up 11.9 percent
By Jessica Wohl
Jan 11 Best Buy Co Inc on Friday showed
the first concrete signs of a turnaround in its U.S. stores,
with flat same-store sales during the key holiday season, helped
by sales of tablets and mobile phones and improvement in its
online business.
The results surprised analysts, who had expected a decline,
and Best Buy shares rose 11.9 percent to $13.66 in afternoon
trading.
Best Buy, which is restructuring and faces a looming buyout
proposal by founder and former chairman Richard Schulze, saw
total revenue slip 0.4 percent to $12.8 billion in the nine
weeks ended Jan. 5. Sales at stores open at least 14 months
declined 1.4 percent, versus a 0.4 percent decline in the 2011
holiday period.
The holiday was the first under new CEO Hubert Joly and the
company has taken several steps to try to stabilize sales,
including trying to improve its online business, matching
competitors' online prices for some items during the 2012
holiday shopping season and giving additional training to
workers at its stores.
U.S. online sales rose 10 percent to $1.1 billion.
Same-store sales were flat in the United States and fell 6.4
percent internationally on declines in Canada and China.
The flat U.S. same-store sales performance in the interim
report was much better than decline of 2.5 percent expected by
Janney analyst David Strasser, but he said that the
international decline was steeper than the 4.5 percent decline
he had anticipated.
Best Buy is expected to report full fourth-quarter results
on Feb. 28.
'INCREMENTAL CONFIDENCE'
"The company likely gained market share," Strasser said in a
note to clients. "These results should put a long awaited floor
on the stock and give potential buyers incremental confidence in
the structural strengths."
Best Buy appeared to avoid the missteps that plagued recent
holiday seasons. In 2010, it made a bad bet on pricier 3-D
televisions that customers did not embrace and in 2011 it
struggled to keep up with increased online demand.
Still, some were concerned about Best Buy reducing its free
cash flow guidance for the second time in less than two months.
"We believe Best Buy's revised free cash flow forecast will
make it even more difficult for founder and former Chairman
Richard Schulze to line up the necessary financing to take the
company private," said BB&T analyst Anthony Chukumba.
The company now expects free cash flow of about $500 million
for the year ending on Feb. 2. I n November, it had lowered its
forecast to a range of $850 million to $1.05 billion, down from
a range of $1.25 billion to $1.5 billion provided in August.
While comparable-store sales, gross margin, earnings and
inventory levels were in line with the company's expectations,
Best Buy now expects fiscal 2013 accounts payable as a
percentage of inventories to be lower than those of the previous
year. It previously said they would be consistent with those of
the prior year.
Best Buy said it had received inventory earlier than
expected and therefore had to make payments earlier.
T h anksgiving fell on Nov. 22 in 2012, two days earlier than in
2011.
It also saw a shift in sales mix to products that sell more
quickly and carry shorter payment terms, such as mobile phones,
tablets and e-readers.
The company said that its overall vendor payment terms were
consistent with the prior year.
FIRST JOLY HOLIDAY
Best Buy suspended profit forecasts and share buybacks for
the rest of the year last August to give its newly named Chief
Executive Hubert Joly time to construct his own turnaround plan.
The company's financial leadership was also undergoing a
transformation during the holiday season. In October, Best Buy
announced that Chief Financial Officer Jim Muehlbauer was
planning to leave the chain. Sharon McCollam, the former CFO of
Williams-Sonoma Inc, came out of retirement to take over
as Best Buy's CFO as of Dec. 10.
In its fourth holiday season after the bankruptcy of
arch-rival Circuit City, Best Buy faced cutthroat competition
from the likes of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc
.
Best Buy said same-store sales had risen in the mobile
phone, tablet/e-reader and appliance categories, but declined in
entertainment, televisions and computing.
Shares of Best Buy rose as high as $13.95 on Friday, their
highest level since Dec. 13. On that date, the shares soared to
$14.48 after the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Schulze
was expected to make a fully financed offer to buy the company
by the end of that week.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Additional reporting by
Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Nick Zieminski)