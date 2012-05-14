* Schulze failed to inform audit committee about Dunn
allegations-probe
* Tyabji to become chairman June 21
* Dunn gets $6.6 million severance pact
* Shares up 1.5 percent
(Adds details on Schulze's successor, updates shares)
By Brad Dorfman and Martinne Geller
May 14 Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard
Schulze is stepping down as chairman after he failed to tell the
board that a former chief executive had an improper relationship
with a female employee, the electronics retailer said on Monday.
Best Buy said the board's investigation had found that
former CEO Brian Dunn's relationship "negatively impacted the
work environment," but involved no misuse of company resources.
"I understand and accept the findings of the Audit
Committee," Schulze said in a statement.
Hatim Tyabji, 67, chairman and CEO of wireless network
technology company Bytemobile and head of Best Buy's audit
committee will succeed Schulze. The change takes effect at the
end of the company's annual meeting on June 21, when Schulze,
71, will become chairman emeritus, an honorary position, and
serve out his term as director through June 2013.
Schulze's demotion signals a much-needed separation from the
past for Best Buy, which has been criticized for becoming a
showroom for televisions and other gadgets that people then buy
at Amazon.com or other competitors. Schulze started the
company with a partner in 1966.
Best Buy remains in the midst of what it expects to be a
six- to nine-month search to replace Dunn, with board member G.
Mike Mikan acting as interim CEO.
"This increases the probability that they bring in someone
from the outside, and he or she is allowed the leeway to make
the tough decisions that Best Buy clearly has to make now,"
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said.
Dunn, who resigned on April 10, will receive a separation
package of $6.6 million, including a severance payment of $2.85
million in exchange for extending his non-compete agreement to
three years from one year.
Best Buy shares were up 1.5 percent at $19.57 in
mid-afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Aside from his role at Bytemobile, Tyabji also is chairman
of Jasper Wireless, which provides operators with cloud-based
device management services.
"Mr. Tyabji's background includes roughly 40 years of
experience throughout multiple segments of the tech industry,
making him well-suited for the role and for understanding the
degree of change that is necessary," Credit Suisse analyst Gary
Balter said in a research note.
But the question remains whether the current board,
including Tyabji, are prepared to make the changes, which some
say should involve doing away with the company's traditional
big-box store format.
"I don't think it even occurs to them that their strategy is
messed up," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said.
Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy said, "Taking a clean slate
and beginning with not only a new director, chairman but also
with a new CEO is just what the company needed."
CALLS, LUNCHES, CONCERTS
The company has yet to pick an executive search firm, a
spokesman said on Monday.
The audit committee's investigation focused on a
relationship between Dunn, 51 and married, and a 29-year-old
female employee who was not identified in the three-page report.
Dunn did not respond to an email seeking a comment.
Schulze was notified about the allegations of inappropriate
behavior in December, and confronted Dunn, who denied any
inappropriate conduct or romantic relationship with the
employee, the report said.
Following that conversation, Schulze did not tell the
appropriate board members or company personnel about the
allegations or his discussions with Dunn, the report said.
The board found out about the issues from the company's
general counsel in mid-March after allegations of the
inappropriate relationship came to the attention of a senior
human resources employee, the report said.
According to the report, during two trips abroad in 2011 -
one lasting four days and the other five days - Dunn contacted
the employee by cellphone at least 224 times, including 33 phone
calls, 149 text messages, and 42 picture or video messages,
according to the report.
In one instance, several photographs were discovered on his
personal cellphone that contained messages expressing affection,
one of which included the female employee's initials.
Dunn and the employee acknowledged numerous social meetings
outside the office, including lunches and drinks during the week
and on weekends, the report said.
He also gave her tickets to at least seven concerts and
sporting events. On one occasion, Dunn solicited a complimentary
ticket for a concert from a vendor for the employee, according
to the report.
He also personally loaned her $600 so she could change her
plane ticket and allowed her to use an empty hotel room not paid
for by the company or by her, the report said.
Both the ex-CEO and the employee "have said that the
relationship was a close friendship that was not romantic or
otherwise improper ... Even accepting those statements as true,
the relationship nevertheless reflected extremely poor judgment
by" Dunn, the report said.
The relationship between the two damaged morale and created
an unnecessary distraction and speculation about the nature of
the relationship, while Dunn's "perceived favoritism toward the
employee undermined her supervisor's ability to manage her," the
report said.
(Additional reporting Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Gevirtz)