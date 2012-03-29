BRIEF-BMTC Group reports qtrly EPS $0.47
* Announces financial results for its year ended December 31st, 2016
NEW YORK, March 28 Best Buy Co Inc reported weak results for the fourth quarter on Thursday and said it has decided to close 50 big-box stores and to cut 400 jobs in corporate and support areas.
Despite offering bigger discounts, the world's largest consumer electronics chain saw weak demand for gadgets in the holiday selling season.
Net loss was $1.7 billion, or $4.89 a share, for its fourth quarter ended March 3, compared with net income of $651 million, or $1.62 a share, a year earlier. Excluding charges, it earned $2.47 a share. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Received authorization to proceed from Airbus Defence and space; full contract expected to be valued in excess of ca$3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: