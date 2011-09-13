(Fixes typo in sixth paragraph)
* Q2 EPS 47 cents vs Wall Street view 53 cents
* Sales flat at $11.3 billion, missing estimates
* Cuts profit outlook, stands by sales outlook
* Best Buy shares fall more than 8 pct to touch 3-year low
By Dhanya Skariachan
Sept 13 Best Buy Co (BBY.N) reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly results and cut its profit
outlook for the year as shoppers held off on buying televisions
and other nonessential items in the anemic U.S. economy.
Tuesday's news pushed the top electronics chain's shares
down more than 8 percent to their lowest level since December
2008, and highlighted the fragility of recovery in the world's
largest economy.
Best Buy said that profit in the year will be as much as
$3.45 a share, excluding share repurchases, down from its prior
forecast of as much as $3.55 a share. It still expects revenue
of $51.0 billion to $52.5 billion.
(For a graphic on Best Buy's performance, click
r.reuters.com/nuf73s)
The retailer has seen sales slow in markets such as Europe
and Canada as well.
"Looking at the big picture worldwide, we're still facing
an uncertain macro environment with volatile consumer shopping
behavior," CEO Brian Dunn said on a conference call.
More than a quarter of Americans expect to spend less
during the holidays this year, a survey showed, in an early
sign that retailers will have to try harder to win shoppers
this holiday season. [ID:nS1E78B12W]
Best Buy is also a victim of a lackluster product cycle and
cut-throat competition from chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N) and Internet retailers like Amazon.com Inc(AMZN.O).
Amazon's prices on televisions remain 12 percent to 14
percent below Best Buy's, Deutsche Bank analyst Mike Baker said
recently.
"People are savvy and will comparison-shop online," Wedbush
analyst Michael Pachter said. "There's nothing Best Buy can do
except lower its cost structure by getting out of big-format
real estate and open some smaller stores."
In the quarter, Best Buy's gross margin fell again.
This "raises the question about whether price is the
primary weapon to drive sales, a worrisome longer-term scenario
for a company with a massive investment in infrastructure and
major efforts to grow the service side of the business," Credit
Suisse analyst Gary Balter said.
CEO Dunn fought back. "I think the core fundamental thesis
that investors are missing about us right now is that this
world isn't moving to a place where it's digital all by itself
or physical all by itself, neither alone will be sufficient,"
he said.
Best Buy shares were down $1.71 at $23.25 Tuesday afternoon
on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a three-year low
of $22.75 earlier in the day.
CHASING ONLINE SHOPPERS
Best Buy has now decided to offer products online from
other sellers through its new third-party Marketplace as it
tries to better compete with Amazon and online auctioneer eBay
Inc (EBAY.O). [ID:nN1E7860QH]
On Tuesday, Dunn welcomed Amazon's agreement to start
collecting sales tax in California next year. [ID:nN1E78723R]
"We see it as a march to the inevitable leveling of what
has been an unfair playing field," Dunn said.
The retailer, seen as a bellwether in consumer electronics,
said its second-quarter sales were essentially flat at $11.3
billion. Analysts expected about $11.5 billion.
Sales at stores open at least for 14 months fell 2.8
percent in their fifth straight quarterly decline.
The results echoed those from smaller rival hhgregg Inc
(HGG.N) as well as office supply chains Office Depot Inc
ODP.N and OfficeMax Inc OMX.N, which reported weak sales of
technology products in the key back-to-school season.
Second-quarter net profit fell to $177 million, or 47 cents
a share, from $254 million, or 60 cents a share, a year
earlier. Analysts on average were expecting 53 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Best Buy were down $2 at $22.96 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan and Liana Baker in New York,
editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman, Lisa Von Ahn
and Gunna Dickson)