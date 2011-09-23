* Best Buy had closed all 9 branded stores in China in Feb
* Reopening Best Buy China is a mistake -analyst
By Dhanya Skariachan
Sept 23 Best Buy (BBY.N) is mulling the
reopening of one of its branded stores in China, seven months
after the world's largest consumer electronics chain closed all
of its namesake stores in that market to cut costs.
The news comes at a time when analysts want the retailer to
focus more on its mainstay U.S. business which has seen five
straight quarters of declines in same-store sales.
In February, the company said it planned to concentrate on
it its Five Star business in China and explore other more
profitable options for the Best Buy brand in that market. It
had also said it could reopen two of the nine China Best Buy
stores.
"We currently are considering our options related to
opening one of those stores, but I can't speculate on any
details," spokeswoman Sue Busch Nehring told Reuters via email.
She added that "our focus is on the rapidly growing, successful
Five Star business in China."
Some analysts questioned the decision to resurrect the Best
Buy brand in China.
"It is somewhat infuriating. They have enough to figure out
in the US, they have a great Chinese business in Five Star, and
we are shocked by this announcement," Janney Capital Markets
analyst David Strasser said in a note to clients.
"We don't care if it is just one store, it is wrong, and an
affront to shareholder value," Strasser said. He said the move
suggested "poor capital allocation decisions."
Best Buy has been facing hurdles in other overseas markets
as well. Analysts expect Best Buy to shutter its British
megastores in early 2012. [ID:nS1E78I0QD]
Shares of Best Buy, which cut its profit outlook for the
year earlier this month, were down 0.7 percent at $24.08 at
midday on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan, editing by Matthew Lewis)