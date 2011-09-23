* Best Buy had closed all 9 branded stores in China in Feb

* Reopening Best Buy China is a mistake -analyst

By Dhanya Skariachan

Sept 23 Best Buy (BBY.N) is mulling the reopening of one of its branded stores in China, seven months after the world's largest consumer electronics chain closed all of its namesake stores in that market to cut costs.

The news comes at a time when analysts want the retailer to focus more on its mainstay U.S. business which has seen five straight quarters of declines in same-store sales.

In February, the company said it planned to concentrate on it its Five Star business in China and explore other more profitable options for the Best Buy brand in that market. It had also said it could reopen two of the nine China Best Buy stores.

"We currently are considering our options related to opening one of those stores, but I can't speculate on any details," spokeswoman Sue Busch Nehring told Reuters via email. She added that "our focus is on the rapidly growing, successful Five Star business in China."

Some analysts questioned the decision to resurrect the Best Buy brand in China.

"It is somewhat infuriating. They have enough to figure out in the US, they have a great Chinese business in Five Star, and we are shocked by this announcement," Janney Capital Markets analyst David Strasser said in a note to clients.

"We don't care if it is just one store, it is wrong, and an affront to shareholder value," Strasser said. He said the move suggested "poor capital allocation decisions."

Best Buy has been facing hurdles in other overseas markets as well. Analysts expect Best Buy to shutter its British megastores in early 2012. [ID:nS1E78I0QD]

Shares of Best Buy, which cut its profit outlook for the year earlier this month, were down 0.7 percent at $24.08 at midday on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan, editing by Matthew Lewis)