By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, April 3 Retailer Best Buy Co
is offering a 30 percent discount on its current stock of Apple
iPad 3 tablets, a spokeswoman for the world's largest
consumer electronics chain said on Wednesday.
Retailers typically slash prices on products in the lead-up
to a major launch of a new iPad or iPhone as a way of clearing
old inventory, analysts have said.
"We're not discounting the price of iPad minis currently --
however, we are offering 30% off all iPad 3's right now," Best
Buy spokeswoman Carly Morris said in an e-mail to Reuters.