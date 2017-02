July 6 Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc plans to cut about 2,400 jobs, including 600 of its Geek Squad employees, a source familiar with the cuts said.

The cuts represent 1.4 percent of the company's 167,000 workforce and come on top of jobs associated with store closings the company announced previously.

Best Buy could not immediately be reached for comment on the job cuts. (Reporting By Brad Dorfman)