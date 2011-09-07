* Best Buy to offer products from other sellers
* Buy.com signed up as third-party seller
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7 Best Buy Co (BBY.N) said
on Wednesday it will offer products online from other sellers
through a new third-party Marketplace as the electronics
retailer tries to better compete with online rivals Amazon.com
(AMZN.O) and eBay Inc (EBAY.O).
Best Buy Marketplace will add roughly one-third more
products online in time for the holiday shopping rush. Buy.com
has signed up to the network, but Best Buy did not identify
other sellers.
Best Buy has suffered in recent quarters partly because
customers visit the company's physical stores to see products,
then go to another retailer online to buy. The Marketplace
initiative may help Best Buy keep some of those lost sales.
Amazon.com, the world's largest Internet retailer, has a
large third-party business that attracts many shoppers because
they know they will likely find the product they are looking
for on the website.
EBay runs a dedicated online Marketplace for other sellers
that pulled in more than $5 billion in revenue last year.
"Increased assortment of products, brands and price points
is exactly what people have told us they want," said John
Thompson, senior vice president of Best Buy and general manager
of online operations.
"Best Buy Marketplace is a key element in our multichannelstrategy as we continue to expand the online shopping choices
for our customers," he added.
Third-party sellers on Best Buy's Marketplace will handle
product shipping and returns. Customers will use the same
single shopping cart and checkout process, Best Buy explained.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan and Alistair Barr, editing by
Maureen Bavdek)