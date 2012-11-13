BRIEF-Philip Morris expects FY 2017 earnings per share $4.80 to $4.95
* Philip morris international Inc Presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; increases 2017 full-year reported diluted eps guidance for currency only
Nov 13 Best Buy Co Inc is targeting an operating margin of 5 percent to 6 percent over time, as well as a return on invested capital of 13 percent to 15 percent, the company said on Tuesday.
In a statement ahead of an investor meeting, the company said its short-term goal will be "to stabilize and then begin increasing its comparable store sales and operating margin."
* Philip morris international Inc Presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; increases 2017 full-year reported diluted eps guidance for currency only
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Protesters opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline braced for a showdown with authorities as some vowed to defy Wednesday's deadline to abandon the camp they have occupied for months in a bid to halt the project.
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to acquire Coleman Aerospace; expanding into target missile vehicle business