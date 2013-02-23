Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
Feb 22 Best Buy Co Inc will offer a $100 discount for customers buying Windows 8 touch-screen laptops or all-in-one computers, starting on Sunday, in an attempt to boost sales of Microsoft's touch-screen computing devices.
Based on its research, the world's largest electronics retailer said its customers who purchased a Windows 8 touch-screen computing device tended to like the experience more than those using the software on a non-touch device.
The survey - conducted in December 2012 - had a sample size of 6,246 customers, who purchased any Windows 8 product from Best Buy between Oct. 26 and Nov. 22, 2012.
"Since Windows 8 launched in October, we've seen a lot of customer interest in touch screen computing devices," the company said in a statement.
Microsoft, however, has faced criticism for its latest Windows 8 versions for different devices. The company's Surface tablet-laptop hybrid that runs Windows 8 pro, received largely negative reviews from U.S. tech writers.
Best Buy said the deal would run until March 9.
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data