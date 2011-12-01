BRIEF-Aveda Transportation and Energy Services announces filing of final prospectus for previously announced public offering
WASHINGTON Dec 1 Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) is recalling about 32,000 Rocketfish battery cases for Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhones because of a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada said.
The pocket-sized cases, made in China, are designed to hold an iPhone and keep it charged.
Best Buy and the CPSC have received about 14 reports in the United States of the Rocketfish Model RF-KL12 Mobile Battery Case overheating while charging, the CPSC said in a Wednesday statement on its website.
Three reports of minor burns and four reports of minor property damage were received.
The recall involves about 31,000 cases in the United States and 1,000 in Canada. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton and John Wallace)
